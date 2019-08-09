Bulgaria Continues Airbase Modernisation
The Bulgarian Ministry of Defence published a BGN5.8 million (USD3.3 million) tender on 29 July for the modernisation of the Bulgarian Air Force's (BuAF's) Bezmer Air Base, 250 km east of Sofia, under the NATO Security Investment Programme (NSIP).
The project involves the construction at Bezmer of facilities for personnel, cargo, ground equipment, parking, and engineering networks for the reception, staging, and onward movement of units on Bulgarian territory.
The deadline for bids is 4 September.
Bezmer is the BuAF's Su-25 base and was already modernized in 2016. Its 3,000 m, 60 m-wide runway can be used by strategic transport aircraft.
- » Bulgarian Defence Ministry Invites Four Companies to Bid to Supply Armoured Vehicles
- » Bulgaria Seeks to Buy 150 Armored Vehicles
- » The First F-16 Will be Ready in 2022 to Train Bulgarian Pilots (OVERVIEW)
- » Stoltenberg: We Do Not Want NATO to be Involved in All the World's Conflicts
- » U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct EIB Testing in Bulgaria
- » Law Changes Provide for a Civilian to Head Bulgaria's Military Intelligence