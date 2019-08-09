Bulgaria Continues Airbase Modernisation

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defence published a BGN5.8 million (USD3.3 million) tender on 29 July for the modernisation of the Bulgarian Air Force's (BuAF's) Bezmer Air Base, 250 km east of Sofia, under the NATO Security Investment Programme (NSIP).

The project involves the construction at Bezmer of facilities for personnel, cargo, ground equipment, parking, and engineering networks for the reception, staging, and onward movement of units on Bulgarian territory.

The deadline for bids is 4 September.

Bezmer is the BuAF's Su-25 base and was already modernized in 2016. Its 3,000 m, 60 m-wide runway can be used by strategic transport aircraft.