Bulgaria: In Four Locations in Sofia - Free Mineral Water Due to the Hot Weather

Due to the expected high temperatures, the Sofia Municipality will distribute mineral water free of charge to four locations in Sofia.

On the square in front of St. Nedelya Church, on the Eagle Bridge near Ariana Lake, on the pylons of the National Palace of Culture and on Slaveykov Square.

Doctors again warn old people, young children and people with heart problems to avoid the hottest hours of the day.

