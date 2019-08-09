In Four Locations in Sofia - Free Mineral Water Due to the Hot Weather
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Due to the expected high temperatures, the Sofia Municipality will distribute mineral water free of charge to four locations in Sofia.
Due to the expected high temperatures, the Sofia Municipality will distribute mineral water free of charge to four locations in Sofia.
On the square in front of St. Nedelya Church, on the Eagle Bridge near Ariana Lake, on the pylons of the National Palace of Culture and on Slaveykov Square.
Doctors again warn old people, young children and people with heart problems to avoid the hottest hours of the day.
- » Sofia Gets Railway Resignalling Contract
- » Bulgaria's Data Breach Suspect Sent Back to Custody
- » Part of Downtown Sofia Without Hot Water From Midnight Until August 20
- » Bulgarian Government Assigned Deputy PM Donchev to Plan and Coordinate Local Elections
- » Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Discussed Measures for Eradication of African Swine Fever
- » Sofiyska Voda: The Water in Sofia is with Excellent Quality