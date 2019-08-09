Mostly Sunny Today, with Increase in Clouds From West to East

It will be mostly sunny today, with some increase in clouds from west to east, Krasimir Stoev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency. Isolated showers in the western part of the country only.

The wind will be moderate from the northwest, in eastern Bulgaria – from the southeast. 


Hot weather with highs between 32C and 37C.


The Black Sea coast will be sunny, some increase in clouds in the early evening but no rain expected. Moderate wind from the east-southeast. Highs at 26-29C. The sea water temperature is 26-27C, north of Cape Kaliakra – 23C.

 

