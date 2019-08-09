Expert: The Risk For Fraudulent Loans after the NRA Data Leak Is the same that Existed before

The personal data leak from the NRA system does not increase the risk of fraudulent loans, Nikolai Tsvetanov, of the Association for Responsible Non-Bank Lending, said in an interview with Horizon on BTR. According to him, if there is a loan fraud, it can only be done with the assistance of a person from the lending institution: "There is no additional, huge risk for consumers. There is the same standard risk that existed before, at most not least because the same information sits as public information for the majority of people in different public registers. "

"The lending process is not as simple as the media is trying to portray it. It involves different stages. First, the identification of the consumer and then his verification. Only the first part of the lending process collects more data than these that have leaked from the NRA. After the completion of this first stage, where a single check of the person posing as a candidate is practically carried out, the verification of the data begins, and the purpose of all the next steps in the process is to ensure that the company that person whose personal data are presented, is the candidate for a credit ... ".

Peyo Mayorski, chairman of the Consumer Protection Association, commented on the issue of whether we are well protected after the NRA data leaked and whether we can find ourselves with a loan we have not drawn: "There may always be misuse of our data and we can find ourselves with credit without knowing, therefore we at the Association welcome the intentions of Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev that it is appropriate, the measures to be tighten up and the person to be present at the place when taking a loan ".