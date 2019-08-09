Employers Will Receive up to BGN 10,000 for an Accommodated Workplace for People with Disabilities

Business » FINANCE | August 9, 2019, Friday // 07:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Employers Will Receive up to BGN 10,000 for an Accommodated Workplace for People with Disabilities novinite.bg

Employers can submit projects under the National Employment Program for People with Disabilities by August 13th. The proposals are submitted to the Agency for People with Disabilities, the social ministry said.

Up to BGN 10,000 is allocated under the program to fund projects to provide access to existing or to create new jobs for people with permanent disabilities in working age.

Activities to adapt new and existing workplaces for people with permanent disabilities in working age are also funded. Employers can receive up to BGN 10,000  for each accommodated job.

The recipients of the funding must maintain the employment of the employees for at least 36 months after the conclusion of the grant contract.

The program will also allocate funds for qualification and retraining, as well as for training for the professional development of people with disabilities. For this purpose, employers will be able to receive up to BGN 200 per worker.

The total budget of the program for 2019 is BGN 4.4 million.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: disabilities, accommodated workplace, employers, National Employment Program for People with Disabilities
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria