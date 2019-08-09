Boris Johnson Wants Brexit on October 31st

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support Brexit on October 31st and said they had promised to respect the result of the 2016 referendum for the UK's exit from the European Union, Reuters reported.

Asked by Sky News if that was his plan, Mr Johnson said: "We are going to leave the European Union on 31 October ... that is what I think the parliamentarians of this country should get on and do."

"I think that MPs should get on and deliver what they have promised over and over and over again to the people of this country... and leave the EU on 31 October."