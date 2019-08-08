Beekeepers: The European Market May Close Door for Bulgarian Honey

Business | August 8, 2019, Thursday // 17:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Beekeepers: The European Market May Close Door for Bulgarian Honey www.pixabay.com

There is a real risk that 45,000 tons of honey from South America would enter the European market through duty-free imports, the Association of Producers of Organic Bee Products warn. This could happen due to a trade agreement between the EU and MERCOSUR (Southern Common Market), BNR reported.

According to Bulgarian beekeepers, this could lead to a fall in the price of high quality Bulgarian honey, as well as to the closure of the EU market for it, as well as entry of honey with pesticides into the European market. Beekeepers want measures to limit the consequences for Bulgarian honey production. According to the EC Department of Agriculture, Bulgaria ranks among the last places in Europe when honey consumption is concerned. Bulgaria produces an average of 10 thousand tons of honey a year, out of which just 2 thousand are consumed on the Bulgarian market and the other 8 thousand tons are sold in Europe.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: beekeepers, European market, honey
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria