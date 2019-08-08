Bulgarians Are Increasingly Choosing their New Home to Be a House Rather than an Apartment

People in Bulgaria are increasingly choosing a home instead of an apartment for their new home. At least such a trend has been observed in recent statistics on commissioned dwellings. It turns out that between April and June, two out of every three commissioned new residential buildings are houses. At the same time, there is an increase in newly built houses compared to the same period last year. However, it should be noted that in spite of this strong interest in houses, more people were actually moved in the new multi-family residential buildings, because of their much larger capacity in terms of number of dwellings (apartments).

According to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute, the number of commissioned residential buildings in the second quarter of 2019 is 632, and the newly built dwellings in them are 2 250. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, the buildings are with 60 more or increased by 10.5%. , but their dwellings decrease with 34 or by 1.5%.

Of the newly commissioned residential buildings in the second quarter of 2019, reinforced concrete construction accounted for 77.4%, brick construction - 19.3%, other construction - 2.5%, and panel construction - 0.8%. The largest share is the number of newly built houses (75.9%), followed by housing cooperatives (14.9%). Compared to the second quarter of 2018, there is an increase in the number of newly built houses, apartment blocks and mixed type buildings, while the number of newly built villas is decreasing.

Most residential buildings were put into operation in Varna districts - 101 buildings with 569 dwellings, Plovdiv - 63 buildings with 211 dwellings in them, and Burgas - 56 buildings with 369 dwellings in them.

The highest is the share of newly built dwellings with two rooms (35.8%), followed by those with three rooms (34.0%), and the lowest is the share of dwellings with six or more rooms - 3.1%.

The total usable area of ​​all newly constructed dwellings in the second quarter of 2019 is 201.7 thousand square meters, or 2.5% less than in the same quarter of 2018.

The residential area increased by 14.3% to 144.8 thousand square meters. At the same time, the average usable area of ​​a newly built dwelling decreases from 90.6 square meters in the second quarter of 2018 to 89.6 square meters in the same quarter of 2019.

The largest average usable area of ​​a newly built dwelling is registered in the districts of Vidin - 225.5 square meters, and Silistra - 192.8 square meters, and the smallest - in the districts of Blagoevgrad - 56.2 square meters, and Veliko Tarnovo - 64.3 square meters