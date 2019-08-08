Cameron Diaz Puts an End to her Career

She was one of the most sought after and beloved actresses in Hollywood, and after making her latest movie "Annie" in 2014, she decided to give up acting. How pleased she is with her new life and what she's doing away from the public eye, she talks about in one of her few interviews in the last five years. The 46-year-old Hollywood star explained for Instyle that she has been in the spotlight long enough and that she is happy that she has given up this part of her life, BGNES reported.

“I started experiencing fame when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time. The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come back into the world. If I decide to.”

“I don’t miss performing. Right now I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about — something that just feels effortless.”

“It’s fun to just not have anybody know what I’m up to. Because my time is all mine. I’m not selling any films, and because I’m not selling anything, I don’t have to give anybody anything. I’m not doing this anymore. I’m living my life.”

Now she is paying more attention to the important things - marriage, friendships, ever more real and lasting.

“Getting married to my husband was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. I don’t know if I was ready, when I got married, but I knew Benji was special. I’m really grateful for him.”

Her fans can still get something new and interesting from her. Diaz says that as a creative personality, she is looking for a project that will inspire her and make sense at this point of her life. The actress is preparing something, but said it is too early to reveal more details.

