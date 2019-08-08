BAS: ASF Can Last up to 3 Years in Frozen Meat

The more radical and adequate measures are taken against the spread of African swine fever, the shorter the period to combat this infection will be. This was stated by Prof. Hristo Naidenski, Director of the Institute of Microbiology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

According to him, there is still no country that has completely coped with the African swine fever because the virus is doing very well in the environment.

He also confirmed that the African swine fever virus can last up to 3 years in frozen meat.

"In addition, the virus can live in salted hams in vacuum packs, about 100-140 days in boneless meat. Therefore, waste is a very risky factor. Private farmers need to take biosecurity measures, make efforts to clean and disinfect, no insects, rodents and so on, "the professor continued.

However, he said he wasn’t optimistic about dealing with the ASF at least for the next 6 months. The expert also called for the state to be actively involved in research into the development of the vaccine against the infection, although acknowledging that it would be a difficult endeavour.

"This virus has genomic plasticity, it can mutate until a vaccine is found against it. Some researchers do not rule out the possibility that it could become dangerous to human health at some point, as it did with the avian flu to some extent” Professor Hristo Naidenski concluded.