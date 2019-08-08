4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered in Izmir

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 8, 2019, Thursday // 15:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered in Izmir www.pixabay.com

Earthquake with a 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale was registered earlier today in Izmir province. The earthquake occurred at 11:39 a.m.

The epicentre of the quake was about at a depth of 18.5 km  near Seferihisar city, located near the Kusadasi Bay, Izmir Region, BNR reported.

The earthquake was felt strongly in the port city of Izmir and many panic-stricken people left their homes and work places.

AFAD's Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Service said it was being checked for injured people and material damages.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Izmir, Earthquake, turkey
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria