4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered in Izmir
Earthquake with a 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale was registered earlier today in Izmir province. The earthquake occurred at 11:39 a.m.
The epicentre of the quake was about at a depth of 18.5 km near Seferihisar city, located near the Kusadasi Bay, Izmir Region, BNR reported.
The earthquake was felt strongly in the port city of Izmir and many panic-stricken people left their homes and work places.
AFAD's Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Service said it was being checked for injured people and material damages.
