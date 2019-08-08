10 People were Arrested in a Large-Scale Specialized Action against Drug Dealers

Bulgaria: 10 People were Arrested in a Large-Scale Specialized Action against Drug Dealers

About 10 people were detained in the specialized action of the prosecutor's office against drug dealers in the country, mainly in Sofia, BNR reported.

The action is directed against an organized criminal group dealing with drug trafficking in the capital and in the region around Burgas.

In addition to drug trafficking, the criminal group was engaging in violent acts against dealers who did not account for sales. The searches are still ongoing.

