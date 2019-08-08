US Technology Giant Apple Will Be Investigated for Unfair Competition in Russia
Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Watcdog (FAS) has filed a lawsuit against US technology giant Apple following a lawsuit by Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab regarding Apple's actions in the market for applications for its iOS operating system, according to a news release from the agency, TASS and Reuters quoted.
FAS said it was investigating why Kaspersky's new version of the Kaspersky Parental Controls application was not updated to Apple's operating system, leading to a significant loss of functionality of the application, BTA reported.
The office noted that Apple has released an updated version of its own Screen time application, which has similar features to Kaspersky's program.
The case will be heard on September 13.
