Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov Ordered an Inspection of the BFSA

Following a documentary entitled "War for Carcasses" by investigative journalist Genka Shikerova, Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov has ordered an immediate investigation into the allegations of official misconduct and unfavourable contracts concluded by the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), said the Prosecutor's Office, Focus News Agency Reported.

In the course of the investigation, the BFSA will be requested to provide:

- all documents for the procurement for disposal of animal waste announced by the BFSA in 2017;

- contracts concluded by the BFSA in a direct procedure in 2018 for the disposal of animal waste through mobile incinerators;

- documents for all payments made by the contracting authority (BFSA) to the contractors, as well as for all activities for which payments were made;

- documents certifying the control exercised by the BFSA over the work of the contractors;

- capacity data of installations;

- mobile incinerators of each of the contracting companies, as well as data on the specific processed quantities, with time and place;

- information on the condition of the incinerators available in the country (according to the film – in Varna and Shumen), as well as the reasons why they are not being used in the current complicated situation;

- all orders and instructions given by BFSA regarding the currently prescribed method of burial of carcasses in connection with the African swine fever (ASF) outbreak, in order to identify why the dead animals are not burned or disposed of alternatively and to assess the potential danger to human health caused by these actions;

- information on the use of mobile incinerators in the current complicated epizootic situation, their use in previous epidemics (avian influenza, ovine rinderpest) and payments made by the BFSA.

The Prosecutor’s Office will provide timely information on the results of the investigation and on the follow-up actions.