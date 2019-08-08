MES: Bulgarian Students Are Increasingly Acquainted with Internet Security and Virus Protection

Students in the country are increasingly aware of the Internet security and virus protection. This shows the analysis of the results of this year's National External Assessment in Information Technology after tenth grade.

It was held in 928 schools in the country and was attended by nearly 45,000 tenth graders, the education ministry said.

The test was divided into two parts. The first one contained 20 selective-response tasks that were generated randomly during the test. This eliminates the possibility of rewriting and prompting as students solve different tasks.

The students have best dealt with the questions for safe work in a network environment, protection against viruses and work with shared documents, the results show. The second part of the assessment was practical, again giving everyone a personal version of the task. 98% of those who took the test have worked on it, and more than the half of the students didn’t find it difficult to solve it. The 10th graders from Targovishte, Ruse and Lovech showed best results.

73% of those who have passed the exams have received certificates of digital competence in the European Assessment Framework. They were able to answer 50% or more of the questions correctly. The average external evaluation result this year is 35.88 points, which is almost 60% success rate. This is also the highest achievement for the country so far.