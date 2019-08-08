The average salary in Sofia reached BGN 1724.

People who live in Sofia are remunerated with around BGN 480 more than the average wage in the country - BGN 1247. This is shown in the latest official National Statistical Institute’s (NSI) data form March, “Trud” newspaper reports.

But if we remove the salaries in the capital from the NSI data, it turns out that the average salary for the rest of the country is just over BGN 1000, and that the capital residents are paid 70% more.

In only nine districts the salaries are on average over BGN 1000, according to NSI data. Immediately after the capital, the residents of Stara Zagora are ranked with an average salary of BGN 1179. The main reason for this is the factories for the production of car parts in the city. On the third place, with BGN 1145 average wage, is Sofia-region. This is due to the fact that many people work in the capital but live in neighbouring cities.

The fourth position is for Vratsa, where people take an average of BGN 1129. The leading group is supplemented by Varna, Plovdiv, Gabrovo, Razgrad and Ruse. Salaries in Plovdiv, Gabrovo and Razgrad cross the border of 1000 BGN for the first time in September 2018. Salaries in the Vidin District increase by almost 12% a year and exceed those in Blagoevgrad.

The salaries in the country increased by 11,8% for a year.