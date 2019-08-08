The Capital already Has a Parking Lot for Bicycles and Electric Scooters

Bulgaria: The Capital already Has a Parking Lot for Bicycles and Electric Scooters

The first parking lot for scooters and bicycles was opened in the capital, BGNES reports. The bike parking lot is located on Vitosha Blvd., near the intersection with Dr. Stefan Sarafov Street in the South Park direction.

In addition, similar parking lots will also be opened around the Largo, at Moskovska Street and Dondukov Blvd.

Bicycle and scooters areas will be located in the pedestrian areas and in the "blue" and "green" zones. 42 of them will be in the "blue" zone and the rest of them will be in the "green" zone. The parking will be free of charge.

The idea of ​​the Sofia Municipality is to select locations where there is heavy traffic, and the aim is to avoid the bad practices from other European cities, where electric tricycles and bicycles and scooters are left everywhere, which makes it difficult for the other road users.

The State Road Traffic Safety Agency is preparing an ordinance regulating the use of electric scooters.

The idea is the citizens to walk on foot no more than 500 m to the place of their interest.

