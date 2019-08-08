The Unified Armed Forces of Germany Revealed a State Secret by Mistake

World | August 8, 2019, Thursday // 13:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Unified Armed Forces of Germany Revealed a State Secret by Mistake www.pixabay.com

The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), which is responsible for the Bundeswehr's equipment, has published a state secret for the purchase of heavy helicopters worth EUR 5.6 billion by mistake, Die Welt reported.

The secret information, as a result of the mistake, was sent not to the selected importers only, but to all bidders. This disturbing incident shows the critical condition of the German army, commented Die Welt. Certainly, information is already in the hands of the defense concerns from all around the world, the publication adds.

About 10,000 personnel are employed at BAAINBw and their primary task is to provide the German Armed Forces with efficient and reliable equipment.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: state secret, BAAINBw, Germany
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria