The Unified Armed Forces of Germany Revealed a State Secret by Mistake

The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), which is responsible for the Bundeswehr's equipment, has published a state secret for the purchase of heavy helicopters worth EUR 5.6 billion by mistake, Die Welt reported.

The secret information, as a result of the mistake, was sent not to the selected importers only, but to all bidders. This disturbing incident shows the critical condition of the German army, commented Die Welt. Certainly, information is already in the hands of the defense concerns from all around the world, the publication adds.

About 10,000 personnel are employed at BAAINBw and their primary task is to provide the German Armed Forces with efficient and reliable equipment.