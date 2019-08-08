A 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Taiwan

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake was reported near Taiwan today, TASS reported, citing the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometres, with an epicentre 16 kilometres southeast of the city of Suao, on the island's northeast coast, BTA reported.

According to the Taiwan National Weather Service, cited by Reuters, the quake was with a 6 magnitude on the Richter scale, at a depth of 22 kilometres.

The quake struck at 5:28 a.m. Thursday in the Pacific Ocean.

So far, there are no reports of casualties and property damages. o Tsunami warning hasn’t been issued, TASS reported.