Samsung Has Introduced Its New Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 + Smartphones

South Korean tech giant Samsung presented two new smartphones, the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+, during an event on Wednesday.

The Galaxy Note 10+ will come with a 6.8-inch screen, roughly the same size as last year's Note 9, while the Note 10 has a 6.3-inch screen.

Both models are now available for pre-order and will start shipping on August 23rd. The price of the Note 10 is $ 949, while the price of the Note 10+ starts at $ 1099, depending on memory capacity.

Meanwhile, the $ 1300 5G version of the Note 10+ will be available for pre-order exclusively at Verizon for a "limited time", also starting on August 23, according to the tech giant.