Japanese Foreign Minister Arrives on a Working Visit to Bulgaria

At the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, the Foreign Minister of Japan Tarō Kōno will arrive on an official visit to Bulgaria on August 12 and 13, the Foreign Ministry said.

Ekaterina Zaharieva will receive Tarō Kōno at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 13, 2019 for a four-eye interview, followed by plenary talks between the two delegations.

Prior to that, Zaharieva and Tarō Kōno will visit the Alexander Nevski Monument Temple and St. Sofia Church