Authorities in Northern Macedonia Taking Preventative Measures Against ASF
African swine fever is also likely to occur in Northern Macedonia, local veterinarians warn. Authorities in the country are taking all measures to prevent infection.
Farm inspections will begin in the coming weeks, aiming to keep farmers aware of the signs of the disease.
The country has been prepared and a plan has already been drawn up and adopted if the infection occurs. According to various data, there are around 200,000 pigs in the farms in the country.
