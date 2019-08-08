Part of Downtown Sofia Without Hot Water From Midnight Until August 20

Part of downtown Sofia without hot water from midnight until August 20. The reason is the planned repairs. Thus, no hot water will be left in Geo Milev Quarter, part of Yavorov Quarter, as well as separate chats of Poduyane and Reduta.

The district heating company reminds that the heat supply of the buildings on Tsar Ivan Assen II Street, in blocks 1 to 27 in Yavorov Quarter, as well as in Poduyane - Center is provided by TPP Sofia.

Toplofikatsia Sofia apologizes to the affected subscribers.

