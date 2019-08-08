Code Yellow Warning For High Temperatures in Bulgaria. See Where

A Code Yellow warning for high temperatures has been issued for 16 regions in the country, according to a NIMH website.



The warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Turnovo, Ruse, Silistra, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Sliven and Yambol.



Hot weather with highs above 35C is expected in these areas. People with health conditions, the elderly and children are most vulnerable to health problems.