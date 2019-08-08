Changes in Traffic Around National Stadium Due to CSKA - Zorya Luhansk match
Today it is necessary to reorganize the movement because of a match from the Europa League between the teams of CSKA and Zorya Luhansk, which will be played tonight at 20:30 at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski".
Until the end of the meeting, it is prohibited to stop and park vehicles at sector "D" at the National Stadium. From 12 o'clock until the end of the match, it is also forbidden to stop the bridge in front of the stadium.
If necessary, the police can decide the movement of cars in both directions along the streets around Vasil Levski Stadium to be prohibited.
