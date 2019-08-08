Sunny and Hot Today with Maximum Temperatures Between 33C and 38C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 8, 2019, Thursday // 07:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sunny and Hot Today with Maximum Temperatures Between 33C and 38C

It will be sunny today, hot around midday and in the afternoon. Light southeast wind. Maximum temperatures between 33C and 38C, Sofia 33C. Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for August, it will fall.

The Black Sea coast will be sunny with a light southeast wind. Maximum air temperatures at 27-30C. Sea water temperature at 25-27C.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hot weather, sunny, Bulgaria, NIMH
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria