Sunny and Hot Today with Maximum Temperatures Between 33C and 38C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 8, 2019, Thursday // 07:36| Views: | Comments: 0
It will be sunny today, hot around midday and in the afternoon. Light southeast wind. Maximum temperatures between 33C and 38C, Sofia 33C. Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for August, it will fall.
The Black Sea coast will be sunny with a light southeast wind. Maximum air temperatures at 27-30C. Sea water temperature at 25-27C.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency.
