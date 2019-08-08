Instagram Stopped Operating in North America and Europe

Instagram Stopped Operating in North America and Europe


Instagram stopped working. Users from Europe and North America say that information on the social network is not updated.

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram have collapsed again.

New posts are not displayed in profiles, and users can only see old posts if the story is visible at all.

Thus, the problem may not be noticed immediately and everything looks normal.

Just a month ago, Instagram was hit again by a major breakdown. 

