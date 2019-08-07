Bulgaria and Egypt to Cooperate in Development of SMEs

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 7, 2019, Wednesday // 19:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Egypt to Cooperate in Development of SMEs

The government has approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Executive Agency for Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) with the Bulgarian Minister of Economy, and the Egyptian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, the government press office said
The memorandum provides that the two agencies be partners in the development of SMEs, providing real opportunities for expanding business contacts between Bulgarian and Egyptian companies. Both parties undertake to exchange business information related to trade, investment opportunities, policies and measures taken by each of the two governments to promote the internationalization of SMEs.
Bulgaria and Egypt will cooperate in organizing promotional events in favor of SMEs such as exchanging visits of entrepreneurs, organizing their participation in business forums, conferences, seminars, trade fairs, exhibitions, visits of delegations and more.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria