Bulgarian Police Detains 27-year-old Serb Wanted Internationally
Officers of the Search division of the National Police General Directorate identified a 27-year-old Serbian national wanted internationally, said the Ministry of the Interior press office. The man was arrested yesterday in Sofia. A Red Notice was issued against him in 2017 for human trafficking crimes committed in the Republic of Serbia. The initiator was Interpol - Serbia and the purpose was arrest and transfer/extradition.
The foreign national was remanded in custody under the extradition procedure and handed over to the Security General Directorate at the Ministry of Justice.
