Bulgarian Police Detains 27-year-old Serb Wanted Internationally

Crime | August 7, 2019, Wednesday // 19:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Police Detains 27-year-old Serb Wanted Internationally

Officers of the Search division of the National Police General Directorate identified a 27-year-old Serbian national wanted internationally, said the Ministry of the Interior press office. The man was arrested yesterday in Sofia. A Red Notice was issued against him in 2017 for human trafficking crimes committed in the Republic of Serbia. The initiator was Interpol - Serbia and the purpose was arrest and transfer/extradition.
The foreign national was remanded in custody under the extradition procedure and handed over to the Security General Directorate at the Ministry of Justice.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria