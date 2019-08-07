About 54 Thousand Bulgarian Children to Enter the Educational System this School Year

This school year, we expect about 54,000 children to enter the system, the President of Bulgarian Teachers Union, Yanka Takeva, said in an interview with Focus News Agency.

She said last year there were more children, and yet there is a shortage of teachers, especially in small settlements. "The Ministry of Education, together with us, the social partners, has developed the Motivated Teachers National Programme, which has a module for teacher training in small settlements where teachers are in shortage, but this year the candidates were only four," she said, adding that with the new budget the program would be better funded next year and there will be more applicants. In her words, this year the funds amounted to BGN 1.7 million, next year they should be BGN 2.3 million, as estimated by the syndicate. "And those teachers who will prepare to work in small settlements should receive 800 levs more than their current salary," Takeva said.