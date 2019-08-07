26 Medals Won by Bulgarian Students at Mathematics Competition in South Africa

Thirty-six Bulgarians from five schools in the country won a total of 26 medals at a competition in Durban, South Africa. The teams consist of students between the age of 12 and 16 and are from schools in Sofia, Varna, and Burgas., reports BNT.

The young mathematicians came home with 5 gold, 13 silver and 8 bronze medals from the individual competition in South Africa.

Bulgaria has overcome competition among 27 countries.

The students spent 6 days in South Africa, where they were able to learn something new about a different culture and make new friends.

