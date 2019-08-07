Bulgarian Government Assigned Deputy PM Donchev to Plan and Coordinate Local Elections
Bulgaria’s government on August 8 approved a decision on the planning and conduct of the upcoming elections for municipal councilors and mayors on October 27. Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev was assigned to be in charge of the preparation and organization of the local government elections, reports BNT.
Justice Minister Danail Kirilov was assigned the duty to issue penal orders in case of Election Code violations committed by district governors.
