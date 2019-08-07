Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Discussed Measures for Eradication of African Swine Fever

A strategy for control and eradication of African Swine Fever was discussed in the city of Stara Zagora on August 7 by Bulgaria’s Agriculture Minister Desislava Taneva and representatives of the scientific community and veterinary experts. The strategy envisages phasing out the disease and introducing biosecurity measures. Taneva reported that a large number of people voluntarily slaughtered animals that were not registered with the veterinary services and were, in fact, illegal, reports BNT. 

Minister Taneva: The state will support the measures for disinfection, cleaning, appropriate period in which no animals are bred. We are preparing a module for biosecurity measures in accordance with the size of the farms.
