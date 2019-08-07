Hot Weather Alert Issued for 16 Districts in Bulgaria for August 8

Code yellow hot weather alert was issued for 16 districts in Bulgaria for Thursday, August 8. The weather warning includes the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Silistra, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, and Haskovo, reports BNT.

At places the maximum temperatures are expected to reach and exceed 38 digress per Celsius.