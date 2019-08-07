The Government Allocates 741 Million BGN for the Construction of Struma Highway
The government has committed itself to providing state budget funds of up to BGN 741 073 600 for the implementation of a road project to Kresna, the press center of the Council of Ministers announced.
The project is for Lot 3.2 "Krupnik-Kresna", left lane, from km 375 + 860 to km 399 + 500, bypass of Kresna from km 396 + 137 to km 401 + 691 = km 397 + 000 (from Lot 3.3), intended to be partial
financing under Priority Axis 2 of the Operational Program "Transport and Transport Infrastructure" 2014-2020 from the Cohesion Fund of the European Union.
Part of the funds will also finance the rehabilitation of the existing E79 road.
