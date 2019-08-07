The Government Allocates 741 Million BGN for the Construction of Struma Highway

Society | August 7, 2019, Wednesday // 13:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Government Allocates 741 Million BGN for the Construction of Struma Highway novinite.bg

The government has committed itself to providing state budget funds of up to BGN 741 073 600 for the implementation of a road project to Kresna, the press center of the Council of Ministers announced.

The project is for Lot 3.2 "Krupnik-Kresna", left lane, from km 375 + 860 to km 399 + 500, bypass of Kresna from km 396 + 137 to km 401 + 691 = km 397 + 000 (from Lot 3.3), intended to be partial

financing under Priority Axis 2 of the Operational Program "Transport and Transport Infrastructure" 2014-2020 from the Cohesion Fund of the European Union.

Part of the funds will also finance the rehabilitation of the existing E79 road.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Struma Highway, government, state budget, funds
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria