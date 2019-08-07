Antimafiots busted over 40 movie pages on the Internet. This was reported by the Ministry of Interior. A 44-year-old man from Sofia was arrested.

He originally published the films on one of the sites he controlled. After reaching a certain number of visitors and the traffic generated for which he was paid by Google, he downloaded the works and shared them again, but in some of the other domains. The procedure was repeated 4-5 times until the resource was exhausted from the sites it controlled. Thus, for the same copyright sites, the citizen was paid multiple times by Google, as it concerned internet traffic to different domains.

Most sites were hosted on the Internet by one of the largest international cloud service providers in the United States.