Antimafiots busted over 40 movie pages on the Internet
Antimafiots busted over 40 movie pages on the Internet. This was reported by the Ministry of Interior. A 44-year-old man from Sofia was arrested.
He originally published the films on one of the sites he controlled. After reaching a certain number of visitors and the traffic generated for which he was paid by Google, he downloaded the works and shared them again, but in some of the other domains. The procedure was repeated 4-5 times until the resource was exhausted from the sites it controlled. Thus, for the same copyright sites, the citizen was paid multiple times by Google, as it concerned internet traffic to different domains.
Most sites were hosted on the Internet by one of the largest international cloud service providers in the United States.
- » Marijuana Greenhouse with State-of-the-art Equipment Busted in Sofia
- » Mass Shooting in the US: 20 Killed in the Texas Shooting and 26 Wounded
- » Four Men Were Arrested for Online Child Sexual Harassment
- » GDBOP: We Know Who Commissioned the TAD Group Attack against the NRA
- » The Special Prosecutor's Office Has Issued an European Interrogation Order for the Editor in Chief of "Bivol" Website
- » About 1 300 000 Pieces of Smuggled Cigarettes Were Seized in July by the Customs Officers of the MP Kapitan Andreevo