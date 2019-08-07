Between 600,000 and 800,000 Are the People in Bulgaria Who Work but Can't Fend for Themselves

Between 600,000 and 800,000 are the working poor in Bulgaria according to various estimates. These are people who cannot fend for themselves with the money they receive, Social Minister Biser Petkov commented to Nova TV. He hastened to add that, however, wages are steadily increasing and the minimum wage set for next year is BGN 610. At the same time, income inequality persists - worst is in the Northwest regions, while in Sofia, for an example, where there are investments, incomes are rising . The Minister cites a study according to which Bulgaria is the record holder for the growth of the minimum wage. However, the problem is that we are starting from a very low level, Petkov admitted.

The aid for heating for the poor has increased by about 25% this year, and the access to such aids has expanded, Petkov said. The increase in the price of electricity as well as the increase of pensions were taken into account when determining the amount, the social minister specified.

Petkov reminded that the deadline for hiring disabled people expires on August 13 and advised employers to make the most of it.

So far, 124,000 people with disabilities have undergone an individual assessment. 9500 have requested personal assistance, 8500 have received referrals. The people who are entitled to it are 80,000. Currently, 24,000 are using a personal and social assistant. They are also eligible to receive personal assistance under the new law if they apply.

In order to avoid the double funding, the person receiving the personal assistance allowance - currently about BGN 100 - must decide - whether to forfeit that BGN 100 in order to have a personal assistant. People can choose any personal assistant for themselves - both relatives and others who are professionally involved in this. They may also be working retirees.