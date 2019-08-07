Scientists: 200 Billion Tonnes of Ice Have Melted in Greenland

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 7, 2019, Wednesday // 11:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Scientists: 200 Billion Tonnes of Ice Have Melted in Greenland www.pixabay.com

Because of record high temperatures in July, glaciers have lost a huge amount of their volume, NOVA TV reported.

Scientists from Denmark's Meteorological Institute  reported that over 10 billion tonnes of ice have melted in Greenland in just one day.

Because of record highs of over 20 degrees in July, glaciers have lost enormous amount of their volume.

Scientists estimate that nearly 200 billion tonnes of ice have turned into water throughout the month.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ice, glacier, Greenland, melting
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria