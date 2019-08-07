Scientists: 200 Billion Tonnes of Ice Have Melted in Greenland
Because of record high temperatures in July, glaciers have lost a huge amount of their volume, NOVA TV reported.
Scientists from Denmark's Meteorological Institute reported that over 10 billion tonnes of ice have melted in Greenland in just one day.
Because of record highs of over 20 degrees in July, glaciers have lost enormous amount of their volume.
Scientists estimate that nearly 200 billion tonnes of ice have turned into water throughout the month.
