Scientists: 200 Billion Tonnes of Ice Have Melted in Greenland

Because of record high temperatures in July, glaciers have lost a huge amount of their volume, NOVA TV reported.

Scientists from Denmark's Meteorological Institute reported that over 10 billion tonnes of ice have melted in Greenland in just one day.

Scientists estimate that nearly 200 billion tonnes of ice have turned into water throughout the month.