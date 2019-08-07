Maya Manolova: My Decision Whether to Run for Mayor of Sofia Will Be Dictated by the Interest of the Citizens

My decision whether to run for mayor of Sofia will be dictated by the interest of the citizens. This is what Ombudsman Maya Manolova said in an interview on BNT's Tomorrow's Bloc.

"As an Ombudsman, I am committed to protecting citizens and to mediating between citizens and authorities," Manolova said. She added that she had no one to negotiate with and it was increasingly difficult to defend the rights of citizens. "People are neglected, fired, their fair demands are not fulfilled, the authorities continue to lie to them," the Ombudsman said.

She explained that there were attempts to block her activities as an ombudsman. "Someone is very worried about whether I am going to run for mayor of Sofia," she said, adding that she made her own decisions and could not be intimidated.