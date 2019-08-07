Bulgarian Students Won 2 Silver Medals at the International Geography Olympiad in Hong Kong

Bulgarian students won two silver medals at the International Geography Olympiad in Hong Kong. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Education and Science. Stefan Todorov Ivanov from PPMG Acad. Nikola Obreshkov ”in Burgas and Dilyan Dinev Penev from MG“ Dr. Peter Beron ”in Varna are among the winners.

Four Bulgarian students and two leaders participated in the Olympiad. The other two participants are Teodor Pavlov Kostov from MG “Dr Peter Beron” in Varna and Antonio Simeonov Georgiev from the PMG “Academic Sergey Korolev” in Blagoevgrad. Bulgarian students competed with teams from 50 countries. All were awarded with certificates for participation in the International Olympiad.

The team was led by Mariana Sultanova, Chief Expert at the Center, and Stoycho Dimitrov, a teacher at the NEG “Goethe” in Burgas.

The National Geography Team arrives today at 12.00 pm at Sofia Airport, Terminal 2, from Hong Kong.

