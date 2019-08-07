There Is no West Nile Fever in Bulgaria

Currently there is no West Nile fever in Bulgaria. This was reported by BNT, quoted by Dr. Magdalena Baymakova of the Military Medical Academy.

According to the European Center for Infectious Disease Control, there are currently 33 people infected with the West Nile fever. They are in Greece, France, Hungary and Italy.

The peak of the disease in Bulgaria is at the end of August and the beginning of September, in 80% of cases it passes without symptoms or with a slight malaise and fever. The infection is transmitted by mosquitoes.

However, in the case of severe headache, muscle aches and neck cramps, fatigue, patients should consult a physician.

The treatment is aimed at managing the symptoms. Diagnosis is based on blood and urine samples.

