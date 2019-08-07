PM Borissov: Bulgaria Continues to Fight for Volkswagen's New Plant

Bulgaria continues to fight for Volkswagen's new plant, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told Handelsblatt, a German business magazine, bTV reported.

In a written message, the Bulgarian Prime Minister stressed that the country is doing its best to win the deal.

"Bulgaria is better in terms of investment risk than any other country in the region," Borissov commented, adding that Volkswagen's investment in Bulgaria would be beneficial for the whole of Eastern Europe.

Borissov emphasizes Bulgaria's competitive tax system, business-friendly legislation, state aid, good transport links and low labor costs as Bulgaria's advantages.

The final decision for the new Volkswagen plant is expected in early September.

