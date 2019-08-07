Sofia Design Week

For several months now the initiative for cultural district KvARTal (КвАРТал) in partnership with the Oborishte District and the mayor Vasil Tsolov, provide free of traffic streets for small district events that have been happening: neighborhood culinary meetings, memorable stories, smart conversations and analysis, vibrant workshops, games, lots of music and just places for people and culture to meet, talk, learn and have fun.



Here it comes the last street of the season for the "Shared KvARTal Streets" before the festival in September: "Veslets" Str. (between "Ekzarh Josiph" and "Tsar Simeon")



Book yourself on Saturday, August 17th between 4-9:00 pm for a different street full of KvARTal design, smart ideas and solutions, workshops, talks, games and more