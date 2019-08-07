Kim Jong-un: The Missiles Are a Warning to Seoul and Washington

The launch of tactically-guided missiles from North Korea on Tuesday is a warning to Washington and Seoul that are carrying out joint military exercises. This was stated by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, quoted by KCNA and BTA.

North Korea launched new tactically-guided missiles under the personal leadership of leader Kim Jong-un on August 6, TASS reported, referring to the South Korean agency Yonhap and the North Korean media.

Kim said the military action was "an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now underway by the US and South Korean authorities," according to KCNA.

The "new-type tactical guided missiles," launched from the western area of North Korea, flew across the peninsula "over the capital area and the central inland region" to "precisely hit the targeted islet" in the sea off the east coast of the country, KCNA said, confirming the South Korean military's report of their trajectories on Tuesday.

The launches "clearly verified the reliability, security and actual war capacity" of the weapon, KCNA said, quoted by TRT World