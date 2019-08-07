Blood Tubes Were Found near Hemus Highway

Dozens of blood tubes of unknown origin have been found thrown near the road junction of the Hemus Highway in Devnya.

The hazardous bio-waste was in the direction of Varna. The perpetrator of the act is not yet clear, but on initial inspection it was found that the tubes had been in place for a long time, since their labels were not readable and destroyed by rain. This was said by Dr. Yanka Draganova of the Regional Health Inspectorate, FOCUS informs.

Representatives of the institution, together with their colleagues from the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water, went on the site urgently. The grass area where the medical waste was found, will be secured by an order of the Mayor of Devnya Svilen Shitov. It is also unclear what is the origin of the biological material in the glassware that has been spotted by a citizen. The blood can be human and / or animal, Dr. Draganova commented.

Mayor Svilen Shitov ordered the responsible officials in the municipal Ecology department to immediately contact an authorized company to export the hazardous waste to a specialized installation for their disposal.