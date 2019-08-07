Bulgarian Parliament's New Website will Cost BGN 25 000

The National Assembly will have a new and more modern website. The public contract for its construction has already been announced. Parliament has budgeted over BGN 100,000 in the summer months, bTV reported.

During a scandal involving leaked personal data from the NRA, prosecutors announced that parliament was also targeted by hackers. Or rather, its sprinklers.

"There has been an attack on the server of irrigation systems that are in front of parliament. Possible activation of the irrigation system, which would create difficulty in movement, "Evgeny Stankova said at the time. Although it turned out that the parliament has only two flower beds, an aquifer, and no sprinklers, the administration has already announced a public tender for the modernization of the MEPs' internet portal. Against BGN 25,000 and in six weeks.

"Upgrading means additional functionality, convenience, and higher information security," explained Bozhidar Bojanov.

Meanwhile, a public contract for BGN 72,000 excluding VAT is also seeking more mattresses, director's chairs, shoe cabinets, and meeting tables. They are for the holiday base in Velingrad.

The renovation of the new parliament building is also to be finalized.

The new House of Commons plenary is almost ready. However, MEPs will be sitting there until the next term, in 2021. After their relocation, the old building will become a museum.