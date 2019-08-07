Sofiyska Voda: The Water in Sofia is with Excellent Quality

,,The water in Sofia is with excellent quality and is completely safe'', Sofiyska Voda reported, due to statements made in the media earlier today by a municipal councilor about the quality of drinking water in the capital.

The company also said that the incorrect information came from a company that lost the competition of Sofiyska Voda for a supplier of products and consumables. All laboratory tests are properly adjusted and in accordance with the actual operating conditions of the Pancharevo, Bistritsa and Pasarel treatment plants.

The selected product fully meets all the necessary requirements, according to the statement.

"Drinking water is of guaranteed quality, with excellent characteristics and there is no risk to human health. It is no coincidence that specialists even recommend our water for daily use by young children," commented Vasil Trenev, CEO of Sofiyska Voda. Competent institutions have received complaints from the company that lost the tender. The institutions have verified that they have an opinion in favor of Sofiyska Voda, but the company finds it inadmissible and irresponsible in commercial disputes to use false and misleading information and to speculate on people's fears. In order not to create tension in the society and at the request of the mayor of the Sofia Municipality, it was decided to send additional samples to an independent accredited laboratory.