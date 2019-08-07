Bulgarian Recipes Inspire New Artisan Bakery in Wellington, UK

Nanny’s Craft Bakery has just been launched in Crown Street by the Dimitrov family, using their grandmother’s cookbook as inspiration, writes Shropshire Star.

“We are fulfilling a dream by opening the first Bulgarian bakery in the West Midlands region,” said Kristiyan Dimitrov, who is working with his wife, mother, brother, and sister in the business.

“My grandma loves to bake pastry and sweets for all and has written the recipes in her aging cookbook, so we decided as a family to take on the venture."

Kristiyan, who moved from Bulgaria to Telford in 2013 and has since worked as a taxi driver whilst attending English and maths courses, praised the help he had received from a range of organizations over the last few years.

Following mentoring from the Princes Trust over three years and a two-day start-up workshop with business coaching consultancy Good2Great, Kristiyan’s new shop has also been supported by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Your High Street program with a £10,000 grant.

“The support and knowledge I gained about starting my own business was very useful, and has given me the confidence to take the leap,” he said.

Nanny’s Bakery, which was opened by Councillor Lee Carter on Saturday, is part of the Love Wellington movement which is promoting the regeneration of the town.