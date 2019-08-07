Bulgarian City of Stara Zagora Starts Water Network Expansion

The municipal council of Stara Zagora said it has opened a 1.9 million levs ($1.1 million /986,800 euro) tender for expansion and reconstruction of the water and sewerage network of two districts of the city, reports SeeNews

The tender envisages the rehabilitation, reconstruction or replacement of the water and sewerage network and equipment in order to reduce drinking water losses and ensure the ecologically and economically efficient operation of the network, the municipality said in a tender notice on Monday. 

Bids in the tender will we rank based on price and technical criteria, which carry the weight of 50% each. 

The deadline for submitting offers is September 4. All works on the project are expected to be completed within 120 days. 

