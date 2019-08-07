CTP Starts Operations in Bulgaria
Real estate developer CTP has entered the Bulgarian market with plans to reach 100,000 square meters of leased space by the end of 2021. Bulgaria is CTP’s seventh market in the Central European region (alongside the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Serbia, Romania, and Poland) extending the company’s geographical footprint from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, reports Emerging Europe.
